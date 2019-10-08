Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Edward Arozamena Sr.

Edward Arozamena Sr. Obituary
Edward Arozamena Sr.

South Plainfield - Edward "Stick Shift" Arozamena Sr. 72, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at JFK Medical center in Edison.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Jennifer Nolan and her husband Joshua; sons, Edward Jr. and wife Stefanie and six grandchildren, Edward, Emily, Joseph, Kayla, Lucas and Julia.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 beginning at 3pm followed by a 6:30pm prayer service in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Cremation services will be held privately.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Oct. 8, 2019
