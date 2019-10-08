|
Edward Arozamena Sr.
South Plainfield - Edward "Stick Shift" Arozamena Sr. 72, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at JFK Medical center in Edison.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Jennifer Nolan and her husband Joshua; sons, Edward Jr. and wife Stefanie and six grandchildren, Edward, Emily, Joseph, Kayla, Lucas and Julia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 beginning at 3pm followed by a 6:30pm prayer service in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Cremation services will be held privately.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Oct. 8, 2019