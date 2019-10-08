Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Sayreville, NJ
Edward Blaszka Obituary
Edward Blaszka

Sayreville - Edward Blaszka, age 82, of Sayreville passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born and raised in Sayreville, Edward was a lifelong resident. He was well known as the "Sayreville Junk Collector". Edward worked for DuPont before his retirement. Edward was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is preceded by his parents Edward & Stella Blaszka, his beloved wife Rosemarie (Samuel), and his adored son Allan Blaszka. Surviving are his much loved children Sharon & husband William DiSanto, Kevin & wife Diane Blaszka , and Tim & wife Jackie Blaszka, as well as his adored granddaughters Nicole & Carissa DiSanto, his siblings Dr. Frederick & wife Nita Blaszka and Elizabeth Zezenski, his companion Eleanor Macori and his aid Josefa Janiec.

followed by a burial at St Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday 4pm to 8pm. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
