Edward Blaszka
Sayreville - Edward Blaszka, age 82, of Sayreville passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born and raised in Sayreville, Edward was a lifelong resident. He was well known as the "Sayreville Junk Collector". Edward worked for DuPont before his retirement. Edward was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is preceded by his parents Edward & Stella Blaszka, his beloved wife Rosemarie (Samuel), and his adored son Allan Blaszka. Surviving are his much loved children Sharon & husband William DiSanto, Kevin & wife Diane Blaszka , and Tim & wife Jackie Blaszka, as well as his adored granddaughters Nicole & Carissa DiSanto, his siblings Dr. Frederick & wife Nita Blaszka and Elizabeth Zezenski, his companion Eleanor Macori and his aid Josefa Janiec.
Funeral services will take place on Friday at 8:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville NJ with a mass at St. Stanislaus Church at 9am in Sayreville followed by a burial at St Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday 4pm to 8pm. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019