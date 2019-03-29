Services
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury RC Church
45 Henderson Road
Kendall Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Deacon Edward D. Lundy


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Deacon Edward D. Lundy Obituary
Rev. Deacon Edward D. Lundy

North Brunswick - The Reverend Deacon Edward D Lundy was called home to God on March 26, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1926 in New York City, the son of Patrick and Mary Morgan Lundy.

During his business career he earned degrees from Fordham, Rutgers, and Walden Universities. He was employed with the bank of London and South America, McLellan Stores, Caltex Oil, Stauffer Chemical, and Becton-Dickinson Companies.

Ordained to the Permanent Diaconate on May 17, 1980, he served as a deacon at St. Augustine Parish in Kendall Park, NJ, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ridgewood, NJ, and in Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda, FL.

An Army 4th Infantry Division Veteran of World War II, Edward was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Knights of Columbus.

Edward married Grace Mary O'Brien on September 8, 1951 and they were the devoted parents of six children. He is survived by his daughters Geraldine Killarney of Portland, ME and Mary Sprague of Fort Myers, FL. , his sons Brendan and Kevin, both of Denver, CO, and by fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Lundy, their son, Brian, their daughter, Patricia, his sisters, Catherine, Margaret, and Therese, and his brothers, Thomas and John.

Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, March 31st, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown, NJ . A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10:30 am, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Kendall Park, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, FL. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crabiel Home for Funerals
Download Now