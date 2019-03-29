|
|
Rev. Deacon Edward D. Lundy
North Brunswick - The Reverend Deacon Edward D Lundy was called home to God on March 26, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1926 in New York City, the son of Patrick and Mary Morgan Lundy.
During his business career he earned degrees from Fordham, Rutgers, and Walden Universities. He was employed with the bank of London and South America, McLellan Stores, Caltex Oil, Stauffer Chemical, and Becton-Dickinson Companies.
Ordained to the Permanent Diaconate on May 17, 1980, he served as a deacon at St. Augustine Parish in Kendall Park, NJ, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ridgewood, NJ, and in Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda, FL.
An Army 4th Infantry Division Veteran of World War II, Edward was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Knights of Columbus.
Edward married Grace Mary O'Brien on September 8, 1951 and they were the devoted parents of six children. He is survived by his daughters Geraldine Killarney of Portland, ME and Mary Sprague of Fort Myers, FL. , his sons Brendan and Kevin, both of Denver, CO, and by fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Lundy, their son, Brian, their daughter, Patricia, his sisters, Catherine, Margaret, and Therese, and his brothers, Thomas and John.
Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, March 31st, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown, NJ . A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10:30 am, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Kendall Park, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, FL. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019