Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew R.C. Church
East Brunswick, NJ
East Brunswick - EDWARD E. HARDY died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Roosevelt Care Center, Old Bridge, where he had been a resident since 2015.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, Edward had resided in East Brunswick since 1962. He graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1946, and then Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford, in 1956 with an A.A. degree. Ed also completed music courses at both Chicago Conservatory of Music and New York University.

As a young man, Ed worked in the family-owned Hardy Tobacco Company. He then became co-owner of the Vera Smith Candy and Gift Shop in New Brunswick for several years before becoming a full-time musician and piano/organ instructor. He taught and performed in the Central New Jersey area for almost 50 years. In addition to instructing hundreds of students of all ages, one of Ed's greatest joys was passing on the love of music to his children and grandchildren. Ed was a member of Local Musicians Union No. 204 and became an Honorary Life Member in 1975.

A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952; and was a member of Post #1000, American Legion, Trenton.

In 1959, Ed married Joyce Kathleen Dudik of Fords, NJ, and began their married life in New Brunswick before moving to East Brunswick in 1962 where they raised three sons.

Ed was a communicant of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, East Brunswick. He enjoyed concerts, especially jazz as well as listening to all genres of music. He also enjoyed swimming, playing tennis and attending basketball games. In addition, he loved spending time at the Jersey Shore and going on family vacations, especially Lake George, NY. He also occasionally enjoyed a good cigar.

Son of the late Geza and Verona Kovacs Hardy, who emigrated from Hungary during the turn of the last century. Edward was predeceased by his brother Charles Hardy and his wife Mary, his sister Grace and her husband Basil Medvecky, his sister Violet Mayernik and her husband John and his brother Geza Robert Hardy, M.D.

Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Dudik Hardy; his sons and their spouses, Eugene and Lyn Hardy of Old Bridge, Michael Hardy and Zohreh Azimi of Cumming, GA, and Brian and Katherine Hardy of East Brunswick. He is also survived by his granddaughters Emily Lyn Hardy of Spartanburg, SC, and Olivia Jean Hardy of Old Bridge, NJ, and his sister-in-law Patricia Price Hardy of Naples, FL, and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11th, 10:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, March 10th, 2-4 & 6-8 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 460 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick, NJ 08816, or the Roosevelt Care Center, 1133 Marlboro Road, Old Bridge, NJ 08857.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019
