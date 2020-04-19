|
Edward E. Rachilla Jr.
New Brunswick - Edward Rachilla, 86, of New Brunswick, passed away on April 16, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick after a lengthy illness.
Ed was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania in 1934. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Roanoke and USS Iowa.
In 1961, Ed married the love of his life, Dorothy and they moved to New Brunswick. He was employed for 40 years at National Starch and Chemical Corporation in Plainfield, NJ. Serving as the Union President there for many years. He also worked as a daily carrier for The Star Ledger newspaper for over 30 years.
Ed was a parishioner of St. Ladislaus Church in New Brunswick, where he was also involved in the youth sports program at St. Ladislaus School. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks, and the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight.
Ed was a generous and dedicated family man who loved attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events with Dorothy. An Avid Philadelphia sports fan, he enjoyed his time attending Phillies and Eagles games, especially the Eagles tailgate parties. Ed also was a big fan of Rutgers Basketball, attending many games over the years. In March, he always looked forward to attending the Big East Basketball Tournament in New York. If it was trip to Atlantic City, a stop to play the daily lottery or a family gathering, Ed enjoyed his time talking and laughing with others.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Pearl Rachilla and his daughter, AnnMarie Smalley. Surviving are his loving and caring wife of 58 years, Dorothy Rachilla. His son, Ronald and his wife, Stacey Rachilla; his grandchildren, Amanda, Amy and Jake of Hillsborough, NJ and grandchildren; Stephanie Smalley and Craig Smalley.
Also surviving are his nieces and nephews who he cherished deeply. He was loved by many, will truly be missed and will never be forgotten.
Due to the "stay at home" mandate in NJ, services will be private under the care of Boylan Funeral Home, New Brunswick. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future.
Donations in memory of Edward may be made to American Red Cross (redcross.org) or (donate3.cancer.org). To send online condolences, please visit boylanfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020