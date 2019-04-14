|
Edward F. Szymborski
Carteret - Edward F. Szymborski, 90, of Carteret died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the St. Joseph Home in Woodbridge, NJ. He was born in Carteret where he was a lifelong resident and an active parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church. He was employed by U.S. Metals in Carteret for 37 years before his retirement. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Korea. Edward was a Past Faithful Navigator 4th Degree of the Carey Council Knights of Columbus in Carteret and was also a member of the VFW Post 2314. He formed the band, The Ladds, which provided entertainment for 31 years, and after a brief retirement, he formed a new band, Just Us, and continued to entertain for another 17 years.
He is predeceased by his parents, Adam and Mary (Sufchinski) Szymborski, his brother, Donald Szymborski, and his sister, Anita LaForge.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Arlene (Aleck) Szymborski, his devoted children, Edward A. Szymborski (Catherine) of Mastic, NY; Julie A. Szymborski of Colonia; and Cindy A. Abood (Steven) of Clark. Also survived by his two grandsons, Edward A. Szymborski and Christopher S. Abood,
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 PM to 9 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019