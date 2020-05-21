|
Edward Francis Todd, Jr.
Edward Francis Todd, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 64 years old.
Born in New York, he resided in Jackson Heights, North Bergen, Old Bridge, Spotswood and East Brunswick before relocating to Monroe Township 5 years ago.
He was a parishioner of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick, a member of the Gunnery Sergeant James Paige #1127 Marine Corps League, Memorial Post #133, VFW, the St. Bartholomew R.C. Church Boy Scouts, and the St. Bartholomew Council #11873, Knights of Columbus, all of East Brunswick.
Edward received his Bachelors from the College of Insurance and his Masters from Seton Hall University. He worked as an insurance executive for 48 years for several businesses including Aon, Marsh, Frenkel, Ernst & Young, Blades & McCauley, Atlantic Mutual, Continental and Hartford.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Francis Todd Sr., and Alberta Dorothea Meyer Todd.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Catherine (Mangino); their children, Edward Michael and his wife, Jessica Celeste of East Brunswick, and Kristen Ann Todd-Matos and her husband, Michael Rebelo Matos of Monroe Township; his sister-in-law and her friend Ann Marie O'Leary and Ron Lariviere of Monroe Township/Florida, nephew Peter Rossi and his wife, Shannon and their son Anthony of Chester, and the joys of his life - his two beautiful grandchildren, Eddie and Vivi.
Ed will be fondly remembered as a family man whose love extended to everyone he met. Greeting everyone in the same manner with a large smile, firm handshake and a booming "outstanding," his positivity and kindness instantly brightened any room.
The family requests that as a way to honor Ed you cherish the moments with your family, reach out to a long lost friend, hug your family that much tighter and live every moment to the fullest. Ed would want us all to continue to live in a way so our lives are outstanding.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 24, 2020