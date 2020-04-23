|
Edward G. Curtin
South Plainfield - Edward G. Curtin, 85, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Roselle Park, N.J., on November 17, 1934 to the late Lawrence and Edna (Henel) Curtin, Ed spent his younger years in Linden, then resided in Colonia and Elizabeth, prior to settling in South Plainfield in late 1969.
Edward served at the close of the Korean Conflict in the Army/Airforce/Navy-Skywolf Unit from 1954-1956. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Mary Ann. A true example of everything a father, husband, and a man should be, Ed worked hard and provided for his family being employed by Public Service for over 30 years. During his early years he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Linden and bowled in leagues together with family and friends. Once becoming a resident of South Plainfield, he became a devout parishioner at Sacred Heart Parish. Ed was also a member of the Polish National Home for many years and once retired he and Mary Ann became very active members at the Senior Center in South Plainfield.
He loved Polka dancing with MaryAnn, his wife of over 60 years. They traveled around the country attending festivals and following their favorite bands and also shared a love of country music, as well as spending time with friends at the Deutsche Club enjoying great food and music. They enjoyed regular bus trips to Atlantic City and Broadway. Their Winnebago was full of fun family vacations and excursions to Hershey Park, Lancaster, Ocean City…heading to the shore was always fun. Ed was always ready to go and do anything with and for his family. He cherished activities with his brothers and sisters; Christmas in July, horseshoes, poolside barbeques with Elvis, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash were just some of the wonderful memories he held dearly in his heart. The Curtin household was a gathering place for both sides of the family.
Ed was a man of ingenuity. He could build and fix anything…no matter what, he would always figure it out, and his children were always by his side taking notes. Whether it was fishing, fixing cars, or anything else, he gave his children all of the tools of life, just by living right and never giving up. He surely led by example, teaching how to be responsible, respectful, caring, and self-sufficient. He cherished his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, took great pride in their accomplishments and enjoyed watching their sporting events and concerts. Seeing them swim and play in his yard gave him pure joy. He even enjoyed learning "new tech" from them, texting emoji's, Facetiming, Spotify, and of course Polkajammer (One last request from Uncle Eddie - "I'm Gonna Miss Ya")!
Ed's social personal connections made throughout his life were lasting and very meaningful. He made so many friends in every facet of his life; Colleague friends, polka friends, church friends, senior center friends, friends at the diner, nurse friends, doctor friends, the list goes on…everyone was his friend. His kind words, gentle spirit, warm smile, and gigantic hugs will be missed forever.
Predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Ann, and his little sister Judith Lowry, Edward leaves behind his seven children and their spouses; Debra Kidd and her husband Rick of Salida, CA, Edward and his wife Judi of Coupeville, WA, Stephen and his wife Sherry of Edison, Donna Riccardi and her husband Patrick of South Plainfield, Thomas and his partner Theresa Saxton of Yarmouth, ME, Christine Nemeth and her husband Joseph of South Amboy and Michael and his wife Allyson of Little Egg Harbor, twenty-one grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Edward is also survived by his sisters Linda Thomsen, Virginia DeCarlo, his brothers, Lawrence Curtin, Richard Curtin, and John Curtin, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private viewing and prayer service on April 24, 2020 at McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, in South Plainfield, N.J. A private burial will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date to be determined.
Those wishing to make contributions in Edward's name may do so to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020