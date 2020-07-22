1/
Deacon Edward Holowienka
Deacon Edward Holowienka

Manchester - Deacon Edward Holowienka, 80 of Manchester died Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Jersey City, the son of the late Zitta and Adam Holowienka, he resided in Keasbey from 1969-2001 and then relocated to Manchester. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1968, which included one tour of Vietnam. In 2001, he retired from Co-Steel in Perth Amboy after a 20 year career. On June 17, 1989, he was ordained as a Deacon. He served Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Hopelawn as a Deacon from 1989 until his move to Manchester in 2001, where he began serving the parish family at St. John's Church, and then became St. John's business administrator for 9 years before retiring in 2017. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #1352 in Hopelawn. He was the Chaplain, Past Grand Knight and a 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus Council #10022 in Leisure Knoll and a Past District Deputy. He enjoyed Disney World and was an avid Star Wars fan. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Rita, sons, Edward J. & wife Vanessa, Fred & wife Penny, daughter, Juliann Pannullo and husband Anthony, 5 grandchildren, Roxanne Holowienka & fiancé Mario Louis, Daniel Holowienka, Adam Holowienka and Aaron Holowienka and Anthony E. Pannullo; brother of Louise Gaynor and Christina Madera, and the late Eugene, Lawrence and Raymond Holowienka. Visitation is Sunday 2-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is 11 AM at St Anthony of Padua in Port Reading with interment to follow at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Fords. Please note that due to COVID19 regulations, the Funeral Liturgy is by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Edward's memory to K-9's for Warriors 114 Camp K-9 Rd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081. For directions and online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com






Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
