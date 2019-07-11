Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Edward Horsfall


1964 - 2019
Edward Horsfall Obituary
Edward Horsfall

North Brunswick - Edward Horsfall, 55, passed away on Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 12th, from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Gleason Funeral Home. Burial and committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Cemetery in North Brunswick.

To offer condolences and to read a detailed obituary please visit www.Gleasonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 11, 2019
