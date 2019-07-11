|
|
Edward Horsfall
North Brunswick - Edward Horsfall, 55, passed away on Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 12th, from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Gleason Funeral Home. Burial and committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Cemetery in North Brunswick.
To offer condolences and to read a detailed obituary please visit www.Gleasonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 11, 2019