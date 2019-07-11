|
|
Edward J. Barry
Hillsborough - Edward J. Barry of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, NJ. Ed was born in Dover, NJ, on June 19, 1945. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1963. He received a degree in Science Education from Trenton State College in 1967. Following graduation he taught Physics and Chemistry at Somerville High School from 1967-1972. During this time, he received a masters degree in Science Education from Trenton State College. Ed was employed as the Science Department Chairperson at Hillsborough High School during the years of 1972-1976. He worked as Administrative Dean at Piscataway High School from 1976-1978. As Area Supervisor in Monroe Township High School, he evaluated staff in the Science Department from 1978-1982 and also earned a second masters degree during this time in School Administration from Rider University. From 1982-1994, Ed worked in the North Hunterdon / Voorhees District first as vice-principal at North Hunterdon and then as principal at Voorhees High School. Ed served as principal at Ewing High School for the next ten years, ending in 2005. At Liberty Science Center Ed served as the Director of Teacher Development and lead teacher for the Gateway Regional Training Center for Alternate Route Science teachers from 2005-2009. For two years Ed evaluated all certificated staff as Director of Instruction at Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology. Ed returned to his love of teaching physics at New Brunswick Health Sciences Technology High School where he had recently finished his 5th year at the school.
Ed had several hobbies including photography, which he taught to adults at the beginning, intermediate and advanced levels for over twenty years. Many of his scenic photographs were published and sold throughout the tri-state area and New England. For this reason he was mostly found behind the lens, and rarely in front of it. He enjoyed restoring, tinkering with, and showing his classic cars which he kept in pristine condition. He also competed in numerous control-line model airplane competitions for which he received numerous awards.
Ed leaves behind his devoted wife Kathy of thirty years and two sons, Kyle and Ryan, who were the apples of his eye.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 12th from 6-9 pm at Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Ave, in Somerville, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 9:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to the .
Published in Courier News on July 11, 2019