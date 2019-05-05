|
|
Edward J. Bator
East Brunswick - Edward J. Bator passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was 91.
Born in Kingston, PA, he resided in Edwardsville, PA, until relocating to East Brunswick 64 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 1985 he was a supervisor for General Motors in Linden for 34 years.He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Edward was a Communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge as well as an usher. He was a member of the Kingston VFW Post 283 and the General Motors Retirement Club.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Leo and Chester, and his sisters, Anna, Pauline and Frances.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Rita (Buzunis) and two daughters, Catherine Clarke and her husband, Edward, of Midland Park, and Michele Conlin and her husband, Robert, of Monmouth Beach.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 9:30 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:15 am Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Friends may visit on Tuesday, May 7th, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
