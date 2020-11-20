Edward J. Boyler
Sayreville - Edward J. Boyler, age 92 of Sayreville, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Care One in East Brunswick. Born in Sayreville, he was a lifelong borough resident and served on the Sayreville Police Force for over 32 years, working in both the Juvenile and Detective Bureaus, retiring with the rank of lieutenant.
Boyler was a US Army Veteran and was a member of the Military Police during the occupation of Japan following World War II and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.
He attended Sayreville High School and was the first athlete to score 1000 points on the basketball team.
Boyler was a past president of the Sayreville Patrolman's Benevolent Association, Local 98, a past commander of the Sayreville Veteran's of Foreign Wars, Post 4699 and twice served as president of the Sayreville Lion's Club.
Active in community affairs, he was also chairman of the Sayreville Youth Guidance Council, acted as advisor to the Police Explorers, was a member of Sayreville First Aid Squad for seven years and served on the Sayreville High School Hall of Fame Committee and received a special recognition award from them. Additionally, Boyler was on the Board of Trustees of the Eye Institute in Philadelphia PA and raised funds for the Deborah Hospital Foundation.
He was a Melvin Jones Fellow from the Lions club International Foundation and served as Secretary/Treasurer of the New Jersey Lions for one year.
Along with his brother Jim, he was one of the New York Yankees greatest fan, and the pair traveled to spring training together for more than a decade. He even attended a Yankee game on his honeymoon in New York City in 1948!
A little know fact was that Ed was an ardent collector of Hummel figurines, liquor pitchers, and baseball memorabilia. He amassed a collection of more than 200 each of figurines and pitchers, and a large amount of baseball cards, signed balls and photos over the years. His favorite holiday was Christmas, and he took great joy in decorating inside and outside of the home he shared with his wife Elaine for more than 65 years.
He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Elaine Gominger Boyler, as well as his brothers George (Doc) and Walter (Jim).
Surviving are his sons Gary of Lexington, KY and Jeffrey of Sayreville, along with two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three nieces.
Funeral services will be Monday 10am at the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville with a burial to follow at NJ VA Cemetery in Wrightstown.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, there is a limit of 50 guests allowed in the building at once and masks must be worn at all times.
