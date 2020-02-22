|
|
Edward J. Cox
With great sadness, Ed's family announces a presumption of death of our beloved Brother and Uncle. Ed was last seen on a trip through the Tonto National Forest in Arizona in May 1995.
After an extensive search, we know that Ed is at peace in heaven. Ed was a private man who valued his family, faith, friends, and sports.
He was raised in Sayreville, NJ and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada after his retirement. He attended Our Lady of Victories Elementary School, in Sayreville, where he began his Athletic career. He went on to St. Peter's HS, New Brunswick, and excelled in academics and sports. He played Varsity Basketball,
and was elected "King of Basketball" in his senior year. Ed attended Dayton University, before being Drafted into the Army in 1967. He served overseas in Germany for 2 years. Ed was very proud of his service to his country. Ed was the Past Commander of the American Legion in Sayreville. He continued his membership in the American Legion in Las Vegas.
Upon his return from the Army, he began to work for Bristol Myers Squibb in New Brunswick as a Lab Technician. He was a proud member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 438. Ed worked for Bristol Meyers for 40 years until his retirement. After his retirement, he moved to Las Vegas , so he could enjoy sports 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Ed was a valued player in local recreational Softball, Football, and Basketball leagues. He was in great health due to practicing a positive health regimen, including going to the gym into his seventies. He held season tickets to the NY Rangers, and the NY Giants.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Douglas and Mary Cox
of Sayreville. He is survived by his siblings, Rosemary and Jerry Gance, Patricia Cox Woods, and Douglas T. Cox. Ed was very proud of his nieces and nephews; Chris and Shannon Gance Fasone, Casey, Kevin, Bill Woods, and Doug Cox, David Cox, Joel and Deanne Cox Rodriguez. Along with his many cousins, they will miss the holiday touch football games, where they jumped the fence to play on the Leprechaun field.
A memorial mass will be held to celebrate Ed's life on Saturday, February 29, at a 12:30 Mass at Our Lady of Victories Church, 42 Main Street , Sayreville, NJ. Donations can be made in Ed's name to the Yavapai County Search & Rescue Inc. at: P.O. Box 11104 ,Prescott, AZ 86304. This agency was unbelievably helpful in Ed's Rescue Mission.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020