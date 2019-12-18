|
Edward J. Gilligan
Somerset - Edward J. Gilligan, 82, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home in Somerset. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of Edward and Sally (Gallagher) Gilligan. Edward worked for Mason Dixon Lines, Inc. in New Brunswick for over 30 years. He served in the National Guard. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping, fishing and going to the beach. He loved his Lionel model trains and chocolate ice cream. The most important thing in Edwards life was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife Helen, their children, Edward (Laurie) of PA, Shirley (Neil) Jung of GA, James (Sue) of Pa, Donna (Dean) Carman of Branchburg, Louise (Michael) Spidalieri of FL, Marie (Nick) Greco of Raritan, Robert (Georgianna) of Plainfield, 15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and his twin sister, Helen Zaleski.
Gathering with the family will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019