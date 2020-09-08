1/1
Edward J. Herman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J Herman

Sayreville - Edward J. Herman 86 of Sayreville died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Edward was born in Perth Amboy and was a life member, past president of HUBS. Edward will be remembered as a devoted husband of 65 years, a true family man, diehard Giants and Mets fan. He enjoyed playing cards, darts and spending Friday nights at the HUBS. Employed by JCP&L for over 40 years retiring in 1998.

He is predeceased by his mother Mary Deak Herman, daughter Cindy Herman, brothers Nicholas and Ronald Herman, sister Elaine Haleluk.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife Bernice (Richard), loving daughter Christine O'Hara, her husband Michael, cherished grandchildren Joey O'Hara and Cindy Steiner, her husband Rob and great grandchild Dylan Steiner; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9 to 11 am at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. An 11 am prayer service will be offered and burial will be at Christ Church Cemetery, Sayreville, NJ. Donations are being asked to be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Edward J. Herman. Due to current circumstances and guidelines there will be limited occupancy during the viewing time and masks are required as well as social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurzawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved