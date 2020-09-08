Edward J Herman



Sayreville - Edward J. Herman 86 of Sayreville died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020.



Edward was born in Perth Amboy and was a life member, past president of HUBS. Edward will be remembered as a devoted husband of 65 years, a true family man, diehard Giants and Mets fan. He enjoyed playing cards, darts and spending Friday nights at the HUBS. Employed by JCP&L for over 40 years retiring in 1998.



He is predeceased by his mother Mary Deak Herman, daughter Cindy Herman, brothers Nicholas and Ronald Herman, sister Elaine Haleluk.



Edward is survived by his beloved wife Bernice (Richard), loving daughter Christine O'Hara, her husband Michael, cherished grandchildren Joey O'Hara and Cindy Steiner, her husband Rob and great grandchild Dylan Steiner; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9 to 11 am at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. An 11 am prayer service will be offered and burial will be at Christ Church Cemetery, Sayreville, NJ. Donations are being asked to be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Edward J. Herman. Due to current circumstances and guidelines there will be limited occupancy during the viewing time and masks are required as well as social distancing.









