North Brunswick - Edward J. Hummel, Jr. died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 57.

Born in New Brunswick he was raised in North Brunswick and lived in Edison before returning to North Brunswick. He was a professional firefighter for Edison Township for 22 Years before retiring in 2016. He was a member of the Edison Firefighters Union #1197.

Ed had a passion for fishing, hunting and antiques.

Surviving are his wife Diane (Hage) Hummel of Edison; his daughter Krystal Loughlin and her husband Jim of Jamesburg; his son Edward J. Hummel, III of Jamesburg; his parents Edward J. Hummel, Sr. and Catherine Valenti Hummel of North Brunswick; and two grandchildren - John Robert and Ellie Loughlin.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home with Entombment in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Fight Against Covid-19 at https://www.stpetershcs.com/donate.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
