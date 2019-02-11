|
Edward J. Karecki, Sr.
Spotswood - EDWARD J. KARECKI, SR. passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 81.
Mr. Karecki was born in Bayonne and lived three years in East Brunswick before moving to Spotswood in 1964.
Prior to retiring in 1996, he worked as a Supervisor of Purchasing for Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ for 38 years.
He was with the NJ National Guard for 9 years; and with the Army Reserve for 2 years.
He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception RC Church, Spotswood.
He was Co- Founder, Past President and Life Member of Riverside Rod and Gun Club, Life Member and Past President of Bay View Rod and Gun Club of South Amboy, Life Member and Past President of Middlesex County Federation of Hunting and Fishing Clubs.
Mr. Karecki was predeceased by his grandson, William H. Karecki.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Lucille E. Stanton Karecki; two sons, Edward J. Karecki, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Cliffwood Beach, and Vincent T. Karecki and his wife, Erin, of Bristol, VA; a daughter, Theresa J. Mahoney-Arendt and her husband, Stephen, of Groveland, FL; 11 grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer and Jeremy Harris, Edward J. Karecki, III and Rebecca L. Karecki, Brianne H. Mahoney, Vincent T. Karecki, Jr., Anthony J. Karecki and Julia, Ryan and Kevin Arendt; one brother John R. Karecki of Somerville and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday 10:00AM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, or
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019