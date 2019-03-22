|
Edward J. Kocsik
Fords - Edward J. Kocsik, 94, of Fords, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his family at J.F.K. Haven Hospice, Edison. Edward was a life-long resident of Fords and a graduate of Woodbridge High School, Class of 1941. He went on to work as an Instrument Mechanic for Heyden / Tenneco Chemical Company, Woodbridge, for 44 years, before retiring in 1985.
Edward was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus Council #9199, and served as an usher for 30 years. Edward was also a member of the Fords-Keasbey Seniors, Clara Barton Senior Social Club, the Slovak American Club of Perth Amboy and the Woodbridge AARP.
Edward was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Michael Kocsik, Sr., and a brother, Michael Kocsik, Jr.
Edward is survived by his wife, Regina, to whom he was married for 63 years; his daughter, Karen Eldredge and son-in-law, Michael P.; his son, Peter E. Kocsik and daughter-in-law, Molly; seven grandchildren, Jason, Brandon, Emily, Stephanie, Lindsey, Zachary and Mikala; a sister, Eleanor Kocsik; a niece, Carol; three nephews, Michael, Paul and Mark.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10 AM from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hopelawn. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 PM to 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019