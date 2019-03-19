Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
995 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 288-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
995 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
995 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Edward J. Lasko Obituary
Edward J. Lasko

Toms River - Edward J. Lasko, 74, of Toms River, NJ died on Sunday March 17, 2019 at his home. Edward was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and lived in Plainfield, NJ until moving to Toms River, NJ in 1980. He was a machine mechanic for Silgan Containers Corp. in Edison, NJ for 40 years.

He was a member of Local 6129 United Steelworkers Union.

Edward is predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary Lasko and also his siblings, Michael and Allen Lasko.

Surviving is his wife Bette (Melnyk) Lasko of Toms River, NJ; his daughter Melodie Lecuyer and her husband Timothy of Toms River, NJ and his granddaughter Lindsey.

Family will receive friends on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 2-6pm with a service at 4pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 995 Fischer Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Memorial Sloan Kettering www.mskcc.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019
