Edward J. Olah, Jr.
Middlesex - Edward J. Olah, Jr. (Ned) 62, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on November 29, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA, Ned has been a resident of Middlesex most of his life.
He owned and operated P&N Heating and Cooling for 36 years. Ned was always willing to help people regardless of their situation, even if it meant getting paid with pastries or bottles of wine. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and brother and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
He was a sports enthusiast; always watching the Mets and Giants, which showed his dedication because those teams can be tough to watch. He loved golf and was an avid bowler. Throughout his life, Ned had several 300 games and an 800 series. He passed his love of sports on to his daughters, and spent countless hours, days, and weekends on the softball field.
Ned also liked to hunt and fish and spend time down at the beach in Delaware. His infectious smile and life of the party demeanor will be missed by everyone that crossed paths with him.
Predeceased by his father Edward J. Olah, Sr., Edward leaves behind his loving wife of forty-one years, Patricia (Rutherford) Olah and their two daughters; Kellie Olah and Kristen Olah, both of Somerset. He is also survived by his mother Maureen (Fadden) Olah of Bayville, brother Thomas Olah and his wife Melissa of Middlesex, his sister Kathryn Herrick and her husband John also of Middlesex as well as several extended family and friends.
A memorial gathering celebrating Ned's life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846. To send online condolences to the Olah family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sean Hanna Foundation. This foundation was near and dear to Ned's heart. Donations can be made at www.seanhannafoundation.org/donate
**During this ongoing pandemic, according to Executive Orders and the CDC Guidelines, we kindly ask that face masks be worn while visiting, to be mindful of physical distancing to the best of your ability, and are asking visitors to minimize time spent indoors; allowing everyone a chance to pay their respects. We thank you for your understanding and for taking these precautions during this difficult time. **