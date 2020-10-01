Edward J. "Red Rapp" Rappleyea Sr.
Sayreville - Edward J."Red Rapp" Rappleyea Sr., age 91 of Sayreville, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sayreville, he was a lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement, Ed worked as a Patrolman for the Sayreville Police Department for 30 years. He was a member of the Sayreville PBA 98 where he was a delegate for 22 years. He was also a member of the Sayreville First Aid Squad. Ed was a delegate for the retired Police and Fire in NJ for many years. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and a Life Member and Past Commander of the Sayreville American Legion Post 211. He ran the Legion baseball league for many years and was an umpire for over 20 years with the Sayreville Recreation Department. Ed was a member of the Sayreville Lion's Club. He also proudly served his community as a Councilman. Ed was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. "Those who knew me, knew me well and those who didn't, can go to hell."
He is predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Amelia, his brothers Warren, Joseph and William Rappleyea, his sister Marie Blaszka and his nephew William Rappleyea Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Beverly Lehman, his children Michelle Rappleyea and her partner Nita Frazier, Cheryl Mozdzen and her husband Steven, Edward Jr. and his wife Sharon, his grandchildren Patricia Battles and her husband Jerad, Mary and Amanda Mozdzen, his great-grandchildren Kearney and Blair Battles, his sister Gail Smalley and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, with a 9:30am funeral mass to follow at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 5pm to 9pm. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
