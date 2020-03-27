|
Edward J. Smith
Edward J Smith, born Sept 8th 1955, passed away March 25th at his longtime home in South Brunswick, NJ after a long battle with illness. Born in Newark, NJ, he also lived in North Brunswick, NJ. A Vo-tech graduate and former Air Force Jet Mechanic, Ed enjoyed an occupation as a machinist spending much of that time at Oilco in South Brunswick. Towards the end of his career, he worked for Silgan Containers up in Edison until he became ill. Known to many as either Ed or 'Blinky', he knew how to liven up a room or a party, especially if he was making his signature BBQ ribs or wings. While he never opted to sell it, Ed's Beef Jerky was some of the best around, so much so, that his friends would place orders for him to make batches. Over the years, he had many hobbies, not the least of which included playing old records on the turntable, motorcycles and fishing. He kept a collapsible fishing pole in the car, so he could pull over and cast a few in any body of water he saw. During the VHS days, he could be found in any of the five video rental places he had memberships with. He was always on the lookout for a B movie and the occasional good film. More than anything, except his family, Edward always loved getting into a good debate. Edward is survived by his mother Alice Smith, wife Grace Oktay, son Michael Daigeaun and his three wonderful daughters April, Christine and Samantha along with five grandchildren, EJ, Louie, Jaxson, Abel and Chet. At this time, there will not be a public service. The family plans to hold a celebration of Edward's life in future time.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020