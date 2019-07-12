|
Edward J. Witos Sr.
Somerset - Edward J. Witos Sr., 98, resident of Parker at Somerset passed away Peacefully on July 8th, 2019, at Saint Peters University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in Hamtramck, Michigan in 1921, moved to Pennsylvania with his family and grew up in a small town called Sugarnotch, PA. When WWII began, he moved to New Jersey, became employed by Central Railroad NJ, and started working for Conrail in 1948. He married the love of his life Philomena on May 29, 1948 (whom passed away at age 95 in April), moved to Fords, NJ, raised 2 sons, James and Edward J Witos Jr., (whom passed away at age 50 in 2003). He retired in 1982 as an Electrical Foreman and was a member of the CNJ vets and the Rahway Railroad Group II.
A World War II Veteran Edward served in the 26th Yankee Division, a Combat veteran awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, and Bronze Star Medal with cluster. Serving in the European Theatre of World War II, he took part in the Battle of the Bulge. A Legionnaire, he belonged to the American Legion Post 471 and was a member of the VFW Post 1352 in Hopelawn.
He leaves behind his son James; wife Peggy, his loving grandchildren, Carieann Kuncken; husband Mark, Amy Briggs; husband Robert, Tim Witos; wife Morgan, and Megan Mayo; husband Ted, his great grandchildren, Abbigail, Jacob, Stratton, Spencer, Hayden, and Aubrey. He also leaves other family members and close friends who will greatly miss him.
Edward was a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords, NJ, a member of the Holy Name Society, and served as an usher for 30 years. He was a Brother Knight with the K of C Council 9199, celebrated his 98th Birthday with the Knights and the VFW; at that time, he was one of the oldest living Knights. He was also a member of the Fords-Keasbey Senior Citizens Club.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Flynn & Sons Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Funeral services will begin at 10 AM on Monday with a 10:30 AM, Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peach Church, Fords. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
For directions or to send a condolence message, visit our web site at www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 12, 2019