Edward Joseph Daley
Edward Joseph Daley, at the age of 91 peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at RWJH-Somerset. He was born on July 24, 1929 in North Plainfield, New Jersey to Frank J. Daley and Mary Ellen Ludford Daley. He had eight siblings. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army serving on the Honor Guard until his honorable discharge. Thereafter, he attended Rutgers University where he obtained a degree in business. Edward enjoyed a successful career as Vice President of Fleck Knitwear Company. He was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Martinsville, New Jersey where he served as a Trustee and Head Usher. He was also a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #5959. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and supporting his teams, the Giants and Yankees. He was an avid reader and greatly enjoyed American history.
He married his high school sweetheart, Catherine V. McGarry and they enjoyed 70 beautiful loving years together. They have two daughters: Joan Marie Donaldson, son-in-law Frank, and Linda Conaty, son-in-law Jack; five grandchildren: Kimberly M. Donaldson-Smith and her husband Darren, Colleen A. Blejwas and her husband Donald, Rebecca L. Dilthey and her husband John, Caroline M. Fryzel, and Jeffery S. Swensen and his wife Laura; six great-grandchildren: Samantha Rocciolo, Abigail and William Blejwas, Charles and James Swensen and Miles Dilthey.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday August 31, 2020 at Higgins Funeral Home in Watchung, NJ. Funeral services are private and will be limited to immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in Pennsylvania.
