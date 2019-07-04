Services
Edward K. Cogley Jr.


1961 - 2019
Edward K. Cogley Jr. Obituary
Edward K. Cogley, Jr.

Manville - Edward K. Cogley, Jr. (Casey), died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at RWJ, Somerset. Born in Kittanning, PA, he was the son of Edward K. Cogley, Sr. and Barbara (Turney) Cogley. He was an avid outdoorsman, a member of the Bound Brook Reformed Church in South Bound Brook and volunteered at the food bank there.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Campbell Cogley, his son Brandon Cogley and his wife Elizabeth, his daughter, Meghan Green, two sisters, one brother and four grandchildren.

Cremation was private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on July 4, 2019
