Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Zamorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Zamorski Sr.

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Edward L. Zamorski Sr. In Memoriam
In Memory of Our Dad

Edward L. Zamorski, Sr.

30th Anniversary

If we could write a story

It would be the greatest ever told

Of a kind and loving father

Who had a heart of gold

If we could write a million pages

But still be unable to say, just how

Much we love and miss him

Every single day

We will remember all he taught us

We're hurt but won't be sad

Because he'll send us down the answer

And he'll always be

OUR DAD



All Our Love,

Daughter, Susan and Son-in-Law, Gene Basista, Daughter, Pattie Zamorski, Sons, Michael & Patrick Zamorski, Grandsons, Robert Zamorski Jr., Jeffrey Zamorski and Christopher Basista
Published in Courier News on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.