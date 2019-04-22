|
|
In Memory of Our Dad
Edward L. Zamorski, Sr.
30th Anniversary
If we could write a story
It would be the greatest ever told
Of a kind and loving father
Who had a heart of gold
If we could write a million pages
But still be unable to say, just how
Much we love and miss him
Every single day
We will remember all he taught us
We're hurt but won't be sad
Because he'll send us down the answer
And he'll always be
OUR DAD
All Our Love,
Daughter, Susan and Son-in-Law, Gene Basista, Daughter, Pattie Zamorski, Sons, Michael & Patrick Zamorski, Grandsons, Robert Zamorski Jr., Jeffrey Zamorski and Christopher Basista
Published in Courier News on Apr. 22, 2019