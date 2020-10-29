Edward "Red" Losiewicz



Edward "Red" Losiewicz, 99 Years of age from Spotswood passed away October 2, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center, Old Bridge.



Red was born in a house in Sayreville to Walter and Stella (DeLikat) Losiewicz. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Ann Szkodny, brothers Raymond and Al Losiewicz. Surviving are his wife, Marion (Suchania) of 75 years, daughter Patricia and husband Alex, granddaughters Melissa Kravet and husband Dr. Steven, Lori DiGiovanni and husband Anthony, Tami Smith and husband William. Also, great grandchildren Emily and Ethan Kravet, Sophia, Lukas, and Isabella DiGiovanni, Tallen, Molli, and Wayde Smith. He is also survived by sister-in-law Ceil Losiewicz, and many nieces and nephews.



Red was a World War II Army Veteran and had worked at Hercules for 43 years starting as a shift worker and then becoming a safety supervisor. He was also a union member and served as secretary. He wrote "Warming the Pines" for the Hercules Digester. In his early years he ran for commissioner on the democratic ticket and was President of the Polish American Citizens Club in Spotswood. Red's Love of football was his lifelong passion. He played center and linebacker for the South River Rams (called Maroons back then). He became a football official a few years after being discharged from the Army. He officiated until he was 79 years old, but continued to work the clock at high school games well into his 80's. Red officiated at the very first Snapple Bowl originated by Marcus Borden 27 years ago. The proceeds from the game are donated to benefit Children's Specialized Hospital in Mountainside and the Edison-based Lakeview, a program of the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities. He was honored to be part of such a worthy cause. Every year the Bill Denny/Rutgers Football Letterwinners Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame has an award called the Edward "Red" Losiewicz Distinguished Official Award; he was so proud of. Red made many, many friends during his life. He loved to socialize and was known to employees and customers at every convenience store in Spotswood. He made it a point to talk to everyone, if he knew them or not, and respected everyone.



His family was so fortunate to have him all those years. He was a gift and never taken for granted. He lived a well-loved life and had no regrets. He will forever be loved and missed.









