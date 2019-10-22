|
Edward M. Lawrence
Belle Mead - Edward M. Lawrence, 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. Ed was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and later attended Bristol Junior/Senior High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society. He then attended and graduated from Drexel University in 1971 with a Bachelor's degree in business administration. Ed served in the United States Army. After his military service, Ed pursued a career in accounting and became a CPA and had his own practice, Lawrence & Hilem in Princeton, NJ for over 30 years. He was also a member of the NJ and PA CPA Association.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Anne Lawrence, as well as his wife Nancy, whom he was married to for over 40 years until her passing in 2017. He is survived by his brother, Michael Lawrence and his wife Rhonda, his sister-in-law Teggie Rogers, as well as his nieces and nephews, Kelly Keene and her husband Ryan, Ryan Lawrence and his wife Lauren, Timothy Lawrence, Hayleigh Lawrence and her fiancée Dillon Scott, David Rogers and his wife Mckenze, and Becky Groves and her husband Matthew. He is also survived by his grandnieces and nephews, Olivia, Samantha, Everett, Alexander, Zander, Lidia, Levi and Macy.
A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 4-5 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 US Hwy. 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A short memorial service will begin at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Edward's name, to be given to an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019