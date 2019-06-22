Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Edward M. Osmanski

Edward M. Osmanski Obituary
Edward M. Osmanski

Sayreville - Edward M. Osmanski, age 52 of Sayreville, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong borough resident of Sayreville. Before his retirement, Edward worked as a land surveyor for Control Point Associates in Warren NJ for 10 years. He was a communicant of Saint Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville.

He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Felicia Osmanski.

Surviving are his Aunt Joyce Peine and her husband Craig, his cousins Rob & Alicia Tomaszewski and his family, Joanne & Ray Heyberger and Jason & Nicole Peine.

A private cremation was entrusted to Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street, Sayreville.

Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 22, 2019
