Ocala, FL - Edward "MOE" Mosakowski 86, passed away on March 14th, 2019 at Timberridge Nursing Facility under Hospice care after a long illness in Ocala, Florida. Formerly of Sayreville, New Jersey, he owned and operated, Moe Construction for 51 years.

He attended St. Stans grammar school, and Sayreville High where he excelled in both basketball and football. He was a member of the undefeated 1949 football team. He was picked for all state. He served in the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose, his son Michael of Sayreville, NJ, and his beloved dog Tina.

Cremation was handled by Baldwin Brothers, of Ocala, FL.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019
