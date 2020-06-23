Edward Murphy, Jr.



Edward Murphy, Jr., age 73, passed away on June 22nd at RWJBH hospital following a long illness with COPD.



Born in Newark, NJ, he grew up in Rockaway Borough where he made many life-long friends. He was a proud graduate of Morris Catholic High School, where he gained more irreplaceable friends.



Ed's career as a transportation analyst allowed him many work opportunities. He began his career working for J.C. Penney in New York City and Lenexa, Kansas. After working for several independent freight companies, Ed spent the remainder of his career at FTS Industries /Transvantage as the manager of the PSE&G and CON EDISON accounts. During the World Trade tragedy on 9/11, he worked around the clock to coordinate the delivery of the equipment needed to restore electricity to lower Manhattan.



Ed had a deep sense of family and worked tirelessly to support his children, especially during their high school years. He was committed to being involved in his children's activities. For 15 years, he took part in many fundraising events with the Parents of Athletic Teams at Highland Park High School. He sold hotdogs at football games and track meets and candy at basketball games, even after his children had graduated. The life lessons and examples he instilled in his children know no bounds.



Ed had a wonderful sense of humor and was able to turn a frown into a smile with his wit. He loved to tell everyone that he had no apps on his flip phone! He proclaimed with certainty that Italian pastries cured whatever ails you and that he was ready to play 52 pick up with any sucker who didn't know the game. Ed remained active for most of his life by spending time on the golf course, playing on company softball teams, and playing on recreational volleyball and basketball teams.



Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward, Sr. (1991) and Ruth (2015), and by his son, Michael James (1980).



Ed is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy, son Matthew, daughters Allison and Ellen, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren Anthony (10), Zoe (2), and a 3rd grandchild on the way. As the oldest sibling he is also survived by his sister Sharon (Allan), brothers Daniel, Patrick (Kathleen), and Michael (Darlene), sisters-in-law Maureen and Bernadette (Pete) and by many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.



A memorial service will be Friday, June 26th from 4-7pm at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison, NJ. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 27th at 9:30 AM at St. Matthew's RC Church, Seymour Avenue, Edison, NJ. Burial will be private.



"If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music he hears, however measured or far away." Henry David Thoreau









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store