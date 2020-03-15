|
Edward P. Barcellona
Woodbridge - Edward P. Barcellona, 61 of Woodbridge passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
Born in Perth Amboy, Ed was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge and was employed with the Woodbridge Township Department of Public Works for 40 years before retiring. He was a communicant of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge and was also a third degree Knight of Columbus with the Middlesex Council #857 in Woodbridge for many years. Ed enjoyed sports and was a proud teammate of the 1975 Woodbridge High School state championship basketball team. He also enjoyed coaching youth sports including the Merrill Park Baseball League, Merrill Park All Star championship team, Merrill Park Mustangs and the Iselin Mustang Travel team. Ed was also an avid golfer and a friend of Bill W. where he mentored many peers within the program.
Ed was predeceased by his wife in 2014, Caroline Barcellona; parents, Nazareth and Dorothy Barcellona; brother, Anthony Barcellona and sister-in-law, Bonnie Barcellona. Surviving are his children, Sara Paternoster and her husband Michael, Anthony Coppola and his wife Tara and Nazareth Barcellona; grandchildren, Michael, Alexander, Weston and Cooper. Also surviving are his siblings, George Barcellona, John Barcellona and his wife Donna, Fr. Thomas Barcellona, Linda Barcellona, James (Jay) Barcellona and his wife Colleen, Deacon Peter Barcellona along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am mass of resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Private cremation will follow at Rosehill Crematory.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to St. James Food Pantry, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
