Edward P. Delaney
Edison - Edward P. Delaney, 75, of Edison, passed peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, he had resided in Edison for the last 33 years.
He received a BS degree at La Salle College in Philadelphia.
He was a retired Group Real Estate Manager with Getty Realty Co, of Edison for over 42 years.
He was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords, and was a member and past Grand Knight with Our Lady of Peace Council # 9199 Knights of Columbus.
An avid golfer, he was a member of various golf clubs including the Rutgers Golf Assoc.
He was predeceased by his brother, James Delaney, II.
Edward leaves behind his beloved wife, of 50 years, Jeanne Delaney, his four children; Susan Ptack and her husband Brad, of Green Brook, Theresa Whitchurch and her husband Arthur, of Washingtonville, NY, Carrie Zeidman and her husband Mitchell, of Ewing Twp., and Brian Delaney and his friend, Edvin Alex Sanbria of North Arlington, and his 8 beloved grandchildren; James, Ryan, Erin, Delaney , Brendan, Leah, John, & Logan, also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 6 pm to 9 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: at donate.lovetotherescue.org
For directions or to send condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019