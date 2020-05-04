|
Edward P. Masessa
This is the story of Eddie Masessa. A one-of-a-kind man that will forever be loved and cherished by his family and many friends.
Eddie's story begins on November 4, 1929 when he was born in Bound Brook, NJ, the first-born son of Ida and Gerardo. Eddie started working as a barber at the young age of 14. It was in Bound Brook High School, his senior year, that he met a pretty girl in his English class, Lois, the love of his life. The two got married in 1950, moved to a small apartment in Piscataway and started building their family. In 1951, their first child was born, and soon after in 1953, he opened his first barber shop. A move to an apartment in Bound Brook brought their second child in 1954. A year later, their first house on South Lincoln Avenue in Middlesex brought their third, fourth, fifth, and sixth children along with Eddie's mother. In 1963, the ever-growing family built a house on Seneca Avenue where children seven through ten were born and a lifetime of amazing memories were built.
Eddie was an icon in Middlesex. The town barber for over 40 years, he gave countless little boys their first haircuts. And when the football team decided they wanted their numbers shaved on the side of their heads, he was happy to oblige. After being a member of many town committees from the Traffic Safety Committee to Pop Warner Football and Little League, he began his political career in 1970 when he was elected to the Middlesex town council and served for two terms. Moving to the Board of Education in 1983, he sat as the President until 1987 when his youngest graduated high school.
After his "retirement" from cutting hair in 1992, he and Lois moved to Saylorsburg, PA to live by their son Doug and his family, and eventually settled in at Lions Head North in Brick, NJ where he continued his community involvement on the Board of Trustees. He was heavily involved in his church communities both in Middlesex at O.L.M.V and in Brick at St. Dominic's. Eddie was, as some called him, the mayor of any place he lived including Avalon Assisted Living, his last residence. He knew everyone, and everyone knew him.
Eddie very much enjoyed a good cigar, Texas Weiner, playing cards and bingo, tinkering in his garage, tending to his perfectly manicured lawn, a good game of bocce ball, and absolutely loved Notre Dame and the Yankees. But his most favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. He was the patriarch of his family and had a plan for everything he did. He set the gold standard in parenting to his 10 children and was a devoted husband of 63 years to Lois, who he lovingly cared for through the last 7 years of her life as she battled Alzheimer's.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Eddie are his wife Lois, son Michael, brother Tony, sister Rita, mother Ida, and father Gerardo. Loved ones that will miss him terribly until they meet again are his 9 children Debbie, Ed, Doug, Linda, Rosanne, Geri, Joe, Mark, Cheryl and their spouses, 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Although his work here ended on May 2, 2020, his love of life, ability to make the best of any situation, and sarcastic demeanor will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and everlasting impression made on anyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with him.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Deborah Heart and Lung Center.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a public service will not currently be held, however a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020