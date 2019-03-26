Services
Edward Palushock
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Church
141 N. Hickory Ave.
Bel Air, NJ
Edward Paul Palushock Sr.


Edward Paul Palushock Sr. Obituary
Edward Paul Palushock, Sr

- - On March 24, 2019, Edward Paul Palushock, Sr. beloved husband of Joan (nee Klos) Palushock; devoted father of Edward Paul Palushock, Jr., Lynn Marie Bullock (William) and Gerald Palushock; loving grandfather of Katelyn and Lauren Bullock.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Margaret Church, 141 N. Hickory Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the St. Mary Cemetery, Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019
