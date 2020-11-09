Rev. Edward R. Flanagan
Monroe Twp. - The Rev. Edward R. Flanagan died peacefully in Christ on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Born and raised in Jersey City, Fr. Ed was the son of the late Edward and Muriel (Hayes) Flanagan. He is survived by his sisters: Patricia Millan of Lyndhurst, and Maureen Stanzione and her husband Joseph of Delray Beach, FL. He is also survived by his nieces: Courtney Millan and Mia Stanzione, and his nephew: Edward Flanagan.
Father began his education at St. Nicholas School and Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City. He went on to obtain a BA in Religious Studies and Philosophy at Seton Hall University and received a Masters Degree of Divinity from Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, NY.
Ordained to the Priesthood of Jesus Christ in 1988, Father served in the following parochial assignments in New Jersey: Our Lady of Lourdes in Whitehouse Station, Immaculate Conception in Somerville, St. James in Woodbridge, Sacred Heart of Jesus in South Plainfield, Immaculate Conception in Spotswood, St. Bernadette in Parlin, and as pastor of Nativity of Our Lord RC Church in Monroe Twp.
Reception of his body (private, by invitation only) will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church with the Rev. Steven Murray of the Diocese of Ogdensburg officiating and the Rev. Adolph Kowalczyk of the Diocese of Buffalo as homilist. A Mass of Christ the High Priest (private, by invitation only) will be celebrated on Friday evening with the Rev. Paul Seil of the Diocese of Buffalo officiating and the Rev. Robert Lynam as homilist. The Most Reverend James Checchio, Bishop of Metuchen, will preside at the Mass of Christian Burial (private, by invitation only) on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with the Rev. John Gabriel of the Archdiocese of Newark as homilist. Burial will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River.
Visiting hours for the public will be from 12:00pm to 6:00pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the main sanctuary of the Church.
As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on public life and activities, all current guidelines will be observed including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
Since childhood, Fr. Ed had a great love and devotion to the Passion of Jesus suffering on the Cross. He considered his diagnosis of cancer as a blessing to share in the suffering of Christ. In charity, kindly remember him in prayer.
In lieu of flowers, and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Dominican Nuns - Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary, 543 Springfield Ave., Summit, NJ 07901-4498 - www.summitdominicans.org
or the Carmelite Monastery - 26 Harmony School Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822-2606 - www.flemingtoncarmel.org/donate
.