Edward Thomas Grobleski
Perth Amboy - Edward Thomas Grobleski, 64, of Perth Amboy, passed away on September 11, 2019 at Bayshore Medical Center. He was born on October 19, 1954 in Perth Amboy. Tom was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He graduated Perth Amboy High School Class of 1973 and then graduated from the East Brunswick Vocational School. Tom was a carpenter with Local 65 in Perth Amboy. He loved going to the beach and doing projects around the house. He enjoyed helping others and spending time cooking. Tom was an avid sports enthusiast; his favorite teams were the NY Yankees and the NY football Giants.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Marie Perrino of, Perth Amboy and a sister, Marianne Grobleski-Ortelli of Adamstown, PA.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, on Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral services will begin on Saturday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed be a 10 am Service of Devine Liturgy at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's name may be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019