Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
8:30 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Edward Thomas Sabatie Jr. Obituary
Edward Thomas Sabatie, Jr.

Clinton/originally Hackensack, - Edward Thomas Sabatie, Jr. 72 of Clinton, originally from Hackensack, unexpectedly passed on April 20, 2019.

Tom was employed by Hoffman La-Roche of Nutley, NJ for 48 years as Safety Specialist and Fire Chief of the Fire Brigade and was a Certified Fire Official and Fire Inspector. He was a member of both the New Jersey State Career Fire Chiefs Association, the New Jersey State Division of Fire Safety, MAC-SICS Industrial Fire Chiefs and he served on his Condo Association Board for Alton Place in Clinton, NJ. Tom also was a Volunteer Fireman in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island.

Tom was predeceased by his wife, Donna M. (Gostony) Sabatie.

Surviving are his two daughters, Noel Marie (Sabatie) Boland, her husband Bret of Connecticut and Lori Ann (Sabatie) Ramsay and her husband, Thomas of NJ, and his Sister Barbara Sabatie of Edison. Also surviving are his grandchildren Tyler Boland, Molly Boland and Shanna Boland of Chester, CT, Allie Emily Ramsay and Thomas Ramsay of Tuckerton, and his beloved dog, Georgie.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave Edison, on Wednesday May 1 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm with a prayer service to begin at 8:30 PM. Cremation will be Private.

The family has designated Saint Hubert's Animal Welfare Center for memorial contributions, P.O. BOX 159, Madison, New Jersey, 07940
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
