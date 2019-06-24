|
|
Edward W. Apgar
North Plainfield - Mr. Edward W. Apgar passed away Saturday June 22nd, 2019 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, NJ, after a very brief illness. He was 76 years old. Born in Plainfield, NJ to Walter and Hazel Apgar, Edward graduated from North Plainfield High School in 1960. He attended Nyack University, graduating in 1965, and went on to receive his Bachelors of Theology from the North Eastern Bible College in 1967.
Mr. Apgar worked as a care taker for the North Plainfield Public Works Dept. for 45 years. He also participated in many committees and activities in the borough of North Plainfield throughout his lifetime. Edward was a long-time, active member of the North Plainfield Baptist Church, where he served at times as a deacon and as a children's Sunday School Teacher. He also served as organist for 52 years.
In 1965, Edward married the love of his life, Janet L. (Conroy) Apgar. They celebrated 53 happy years together in June of 2018. Musical activities were an integral part of Mr. Apgar's life. He enjoyed trips to Ocean Grove for events and concerts held by the Camp Meeting Association, as well as many concerts and musicals in which his children, grandchildren and friends performed. Opportunities to perform sacred and classical music on piano and organ in various settings gave him great joy.
Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife in February of this year, and by his brother, Robert Apgar. He is survived by two sons: Allen (Heather) Apgar, and Andrew (Teresa) Apgar, as well as 5 grandchildren: Ian, Avery, Joel, Natalie and Jillian, and a sister, Ellen (Stephen) Eckardt, a nephew and 2 nieces.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at the Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Avenue, Fanwood, NJ 07023 from 6-8 pm on Friday June 28th. Mr. Apgar's funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, June 29 at North Plainfield Baptist Church, 543 Rockview Ave, North Plainfield, NJ 07063. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Plainfield Baptist Church Mission Fund, 543 Rockview Ave, North Plainfield, NJ 07063.
Published in Courier News on June 24, 2019