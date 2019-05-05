|
|
Edward W. Banz
Avenel - Edward W. Banz passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 89 years old.
Born in Jersey City, he resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township for the past 60 years.
Mr. Banz was employed as a General Foreman with Sier-Bath Gear Company in North Bergen for 65 years before retiring in 1991.
He was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel; a United States Army veteran; and a member of the American Legion.
Mr. Banz was predeceased by his wife, Ann D. Banz, 2013; his parents Karl and Emilie Banz; his brothers, William Banz in 1998, and his wife Eleanor in 2012, and Alfred Banz in 1988; and granddaughter, Kimberly Apostol in 1993.
Surviving are his sons, Edward Banz, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Dingmans Ferry, PA and Gary Banz and his wife, Eileen, of Carteret; grandchildren, Emilie R. Banz, Alicia R. Banz, Lauren and Martin Gurczeski, Rebecca Apostol, Tamra and Edward Banz III, and Barbara C. Banz; great grandchildren, Martin III, Adam, Andrew, Edward IV and Hunter; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:45 a.m. Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Entombment will be in Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 5, 2019