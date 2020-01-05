|
Edward W. Cornell, II
Somerset - Edward W. Cornell, II, age 61, of Somerset, passed away at his residence on Friday January 3, 2020. Born in Bound Brook at his home and delivered by his father, Mr. Cornell resided in Somerset for the past 30 years. He worked as a project manager for Pumping Services Inc. of Middlesex for 38 years. Mr. Cornell loved his family, enjoyed the beach and restoring Mercury Cougars. He was an avid Yankee and Giants fan, as well as, a staunch Trump supporter. Mr. Cornell is a member of the Elks Lodge #1388 of Bound Brook.
Mr. Cornell is survived by his beloved wife Marlene (nee Colombaroni); two daughters Katelyn and Karalyn; his parents Edward E. Cornell and Claire (nee Ernest); one brother Sandy Cornell and his wife Lisa; one sister Sharon Keyes and her husband Michael; many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins and his dog Stella.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday January 9, 2020, at 11 am, from the Hagan Chamberlain Funeral Home 225 Mountain Ave. Bound Brook, NJ, thence to St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bridgewater for Entombment. Visiting hours are on Wednesday January 8, 2020, from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in Edward's name, to the Steeplechase Cancer Center 30 Rehill Ave. Somerville, NJ 08876 or Franklin Township Animal Shelter 475 Demott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020