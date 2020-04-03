Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Resources
Edward W. Cullen Sr.

Edward W. Cullen Sr.

Spotswood - Edward W. Cullen Sr., 88, passed away on April 1, 2020 at Raritan Bay Hospital, Old Bridge. Born in Elizabeth, NJ in 1931, he was the son of the late John and Helen Cullen. Edward proudly served his country in the Army from 1952-1954. In his younger years he enjoyed playing tennis and golf and later on enjoyed bingo. He enjoyed watching all the Spotswood High School sport teams. He will dearly be missed by his family and friends.

Edward was predeceased by his loving wife Margaret in 2011, daughter Shelly Cole, both his parents and many siblings.

He is survived by his sons Edward Jr. and Debbie of Jackson, Jamie and Laurie of Spotswood and a Son in-law Bob Cole of Jackson. Also surviving are his grandchildren Melanie, Allison, Stacie, Jenna, Jamie, Bobby and Meghan along with his great granddaughter Peyton and Sister Helen Fuentes.

Services were entrusted to Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ and will be private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
