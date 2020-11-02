1/
Edward W. Reiner Sr.
Edward W. Reiner, Sr

Edward W. Reiner, Sr., age 85 of Bloomsbury, NJ, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Warren Campus.

Born in Ashley, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William and Marie Reiner.

He was a resident of Raritan for 40 years before moving to Bloomsbury 22 years ago.

Ed had a great respect and knowledge of nature. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Most important to him was his love and warmth of his immediate family and the caring and respect of his nephews and neice and their families. Many good times were shared by all.

He was predeceased by his four brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Audrey; his two sons, Edward Jr. and his fiancé, Becky Place and Stephen and his wife, Tara all of Bloomsbury; his daughter, Kathryn Reiner of Alpha and his two grandchildren, Edward III and James.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Kearns funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.

A service of respect will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/edward-w-reiner for the benefit of the Parkinson's Foundation.

For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kearns Funeral Home
103 Old Highway 28
Whitehouse, NJ 08888
(908) 534-2422
