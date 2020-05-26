Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Edward W. Stevens Obituary
Edward W. Stevens

Edison - Edward W. Stevens, 62, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center, Somerset. He was born in New Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of Edison. He worked for Edgewood Properties in Piscataway. Ed was a free spirit, who most enjoyed sharing laughs with his family and a large group of friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Edward Jr. & Grace Stevens and His sister Ruth Mailler.

He is survived by his brother, Tom Stevens and 4 sisters, Carol, Linda, and Joyce Stevens and Donna Shirley. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Interment Private. Boylan Funeral Home 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison has been entrust with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020
