Edward Zionkowski
Dunellen - Edward "Corby" Zionkowski, 83, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Born in Nanticoke, PA to the late Edward and Cecilia (Cerankowski) Zionkowski, Edward moved to New Jersey in 1957 and settled to Green Brook in 1964.
Edward retired from Urlich Copper in Kenilworth where he was a supervisor with the copper rolling. After retirement, he worked in the maintenance department for Long Hill Township and then was a delivery driver for Advanced Auto in Dunellen.
Edward had a huge love for automobiles, especially classic cars. He could be found all over the place attending car shows, but enjoyed taking his 1965 Chevelle to Monday Night Cruise Nights at Middlesex Texas Weiner.
Edward enjoyed working out at the YMCA but his favorite time was spent with his great-grandson Jackson.
Predeceased by his wife Barbara Ann in 2013, son Paul in 2015 and brother John in 2005, Edward leaves behind his son Edward and wife Darlene of Dunellen and daughter Jill Zionkowski of Odessa, FL as well as his sisters Carol Jenkins of Lake Parsippany and Martha Ecrote of Nanticoke and sister-in-law Geraldine Zionkowski of Laceyville, PA and his grandchildren, great-grandson and niece and nephews.
There will be a memorial gathering held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Catholic Prayers will be held in the funeral home at 10:45 am followed by burial in the family plot of Somerset Hills Memorial Park.
