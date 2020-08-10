1/1
Edward Zionkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Zionkowski

Dunellen - Edward "Corby" Zionkowski, 83, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Born in Nanticoke, PA to the late Edward and Cecilia (Cerankowski) Zionkowski, Edward moved to New Jersey in 1957 and settled to Green Brook in 1964.

Edward retired from Urlich Copper in Kenilworth where he was a supervisor with the copper rolling. After retirement, he worked in the maintenance department for Long Hill Township and then was a delivery driver for Advanced Auto in Dunellen.

Edward had a huge love for automobiles, especially classic cars. He could be found all over the place attending car shows, but enjoyed taking his 1965 Chevelle to Monday Night Cruise Nights at Middlesex Texas Weiner.

Edward enjoyed working out at the YMCA but his favorite time was spent with his great-grandson Jackson.

Predeceased by his wife Barbara Ann in 2013, son Paul in 2015 and brother John in 2005, Edward leaves behind his son Edward and wife Darlene of Dunellen and daughter Jill Zionkowski of Odessa, FL as well as his sisters Carol Jenkins of Lake Parsippany and Martha Ecrote of Nanticoke and sister-in-law Geraldine Zionkowski of Laceyville, PA and his grandchildren, great-grandson and niece and nephews.

There will be a memorial gathering held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Catholic Prayers will be held in the funeral home at 10:45 am followed by burial in the family plot of Somerset Hills Memorial Park.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middlesex Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved