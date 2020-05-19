|
Edward Zytynski
East Windsor - Edward Zytynski, 90, of East Windsor died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton Township. Born in Brooklyn, NY; he lived in Old Bridge, Manalapan, Neenah WI, East Brunswick, and Atlanta GA before moving to East Windsor 33 years ago.
Edward Zytynski was a military veteran who served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Ed was a Corporal and a front line surveyor during the war.
Mr. Zytynski was a member of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Hightstown and before his retirement worked in management and accounting for Kimberly Clark. Ed helped to set up new facilities in various areas of the world during his tenor with K.C.
Edward was a man who always put his family first. He is preceded by his wife Joan. The two were happily married for 57 years before her passing in 2014. He is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-laws, John (Linda) and Joseph (Kelly), two daughters and son-in-laws, Julie (Brian) and Linda (Keith), one sister, Jeanne, seven granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held with burial following at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. A public gathering and funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, Hightstown, NJ 08520. Please visit barlowzimmer.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020