Edwin Larry Trent Obituary
Edison - Edwin Larry Trent, 30, of Edison, entered into eternal rest February 14, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was born in Elizabeth and was a lifelong resident of Edison.

Edwin was an OR Technician for 5 years and then the OR coordinator of Pre Operative Services at Robert Wood Johnson for the past 3 years. He was also a Carpenter with Carpenters Local #254 in Edison.

He was a volunteer with SAVE animal shelter in Princeton, a member of the Glee Club at Rutgers University, and an EMT with Edison Township.

He was a wonderful human being, full of life and love, always having a smile on his face and warmth in his heart.

Edwin was lovingly cared for by his sister Jenna Marie, his cousin Heather Bonk, and his aunt Judy Sweeney. He is also survived by a large loving extended family.

Visitation will be on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 2-7 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords with a service at 7 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
