Edwin W. Kielian
1931 - 2020
Edwin W. Kielian

South River - Edwin W. Kielian 89, of South River, passed away at JFK Medical Center on November 29, 2020. Born in Sayreville in 1931, he was the son of the late Jacob and Margaret (Trojanowski) Kielian. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. Edwin was a very proud worker and worked the majority of his life. He retired as a maintenance worker at the Veterans Home of Menlo Park. He will dearly be missed.

Edwin was predeceased by his wife Rita in February of 2020.

Surviving are his brothers Richard Kelian of Sayreville, Leo Kelian of Sayreville, step-daughters Barbara Vacchio of Monroe, Marie Lynch of Monroe and Dolores Firestine of Monroe. Also surviving are his 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, December 4th from 10am - 10:30am followed by prayers and Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. Burial will be private.




Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
DEC
4
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
