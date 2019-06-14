|
|
Eileen A Byrnes
Iselin - Eileen Ann Byrnes died on June 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Nursing Center at the age of 91. Eileen was born on July 6, 1927 in Middle Village, NY, the same day as her cousin, Joseph DeMayo. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 2012, her daughter, Mary Therese in 1960, her sister Eleanor Favre, and her daughter-in-law, Evelyn Byrnes. Eileen was a resident of Woodbridge Township for 65 years.
She was a graduate of Forest Hills High School. Eileen worked in JC Penney Co. in NYC, as a Home Health Aide in Woodbridge, and lastly as a Bookkeeper for Morton's Furniture Store in Rahway.
As a mostly stay at home Mom, she also did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels and St. Thomas Aquinas/Bishop George Ahr High School in the library.
Eileen was a parishioner of St. Cecelia Church, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society, the women's bowling league, and served as a Eucharistic Minister in hospitals and nursing homes. Her hobbies included reading, knitting, and crocheting which gifted her family with many beautiful afghans…her favorites being the Irish ones and baby ones.
She is survived by four of her children, Kathleen Zurawlow and her husband William and his son Scott of Gillette, NJ, Thomas Byrnes of Milltown, NJ, Brian Byrnes and his wife Bernadette of Williamstown, NJ and Mark Byrnes of Spartenburg, SC. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Kelly Eileen Chilakos, Greg Chilakos and his wife Rhonda, Justin Byrnes, Patrick Byrnes, Kayla Domanick and her husband Sean, Maria Byrnes and Michael Byrnes. She has ten great-grandchildren; Kyleigh, Maddison Eileen, Charlynn, Rylee, Ryan Thomas, Holden, Gavin, Luca Thomas, Levi and Finley. All of them knew her as "Nannie". She is also survived by her brother-in-law John Favre, his two sons John and Kenneth and their families.
The visitation will take place on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 6-9PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road Edison, NJ. The funeral service will begin at 9AM at the Gosselin Funeral Home on Thursday June 20, 2019. The rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 10AM at St. Cecelia Church at 45 Wilus Way Iselin, NJ. Interment St. Gertrude Cemetery,Colonia
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph's Senior Home and Nursing Center at 1 St. Joseph's Terrace Woodbridge, NJ 08095.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 14, 2019